PM Imran cautions world over Indian LoC violations

Prime Minister Imran Khan once again reminded the world about Pakistan’s concerns over an Indian false flag operation in occupied Kashmir, warning that Pakistan would find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer in the face of continuous attacks across the Line of Control (LoC).

“I want to make clear to India and the international community that if India continues its military attacks killing civilians across LoC, Pakistan will find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer along the LoC,” PM Imran said in a tweet.

The prime minister further urged the United Nations Security Council to pressurise India to allow the return of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) on the LoC across occupied Kashmir.

Last month the prime minister had warned of new Delhi’s plan to carry out a false flag operation to divert the world's attention from the ongoing protests in the country and the situation in the occupied valley.

PM Imran had said that in case India decided to conduct a false flag operation to divert attention from its domestic crisis "to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism", Pakistan will have no option but to give a 'befitting response' to India.