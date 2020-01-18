PM Imran orders 'grand operation' against those responsible for flour crisis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday ordered a "grand operation" against flour hoarders and those selling it at exorbitant rates, urging authorities to arrest the guilty and seal their warehouses.



Sources told Geo News that the Prime Minister's Office directed provincial governments, chief commissioners and deputy commissioners to take stern action against people found hoarding flour and selling it at exorbitant rates. Authorities were also asked to seal warehouses of those found committing the above-mentioned offences in terms of the staple food.

District administrations and DCs have been ordered to conduct operations and submit reports within 24 hours.

It was also made clear to authorities that wherever flour is hoarded, sold at exorbitant rates or found to be short in supply, the relevant authorities will be held responsible.

Shehbaz says flour crisis "sheer callousness" of PTI government

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday slammed the government for the price hike saying that 'people's lives are being made miserable by the day with government’s apathetic attitude.'



"Aata crisis and massive price hike is yet another reminder of sheer callousness that is hallmark of the PTI government. People's lives are being made miserable by the day with government’s apathetic attitude!," the PML-N leader wrote on his Twitter handle.



Wheat prices skyrocket across Pakistan

Flour prices have skyrocketed across the country in recent days, selling for as high as Rs62 per kilogram at several retail stores.

The price of the flour has increased by five rupees in just the last week due to a shortage of wheat supply. “Fine flour is available for Rs62/kg while the price of mill flour increased by five to six rupees and is being sold between Rs 62/kg to Rs70/kg,” the president of the flour retailers association told Geo News.

In Karachi, a sack of flour is being sold for Rs500.

In some parts of the city, a bag of 10kg flour which costS Rs450 before the crisis is now being sold for Rs700 after an increase of Rs250.

In Lahore, the Punjab Flour Mill Association increased the price of flour by Rs6 per kg, after which it is now being sold at Rs70 per kg across the province.