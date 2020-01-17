PM Imran suggests three names for CEC in letter to Shehbaz, hopes for 'meaningful negotiations'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in which he proposed three names for the post of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Geo News reported on Friday.

The prime minister stated in the letter that he was writing to Shehbaz so that "meaningful negotiations" could be held on the appointment of the new commissioner.

The names of three former federal secretaries were suggested by the premier in the letter. These included Jamil Ahmed, Fazal Abbas Maken and Sikander Sultan Raja.

PM Imran stated that he had written to Shehbaz so that the pending issue of appointment of a new CEC could be resolved.

A day earlier, the government and opposition reached a consensus on names of ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan.

Sources said the name of Nisar Durrani for the post of the ECP member from Sindh, which was proposed by the PPP and the name of Shah Mehmood Jatoi from Balochistan has been agreed between the government and opposition. Now in the meeting of the Parliamentary committee, the name for the post of the Chief Election Commissioner likely to be finalised and all the names for the key posts would be announced simultaneously after reaching consensus.