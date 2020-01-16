Profile: Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, Pakistan Army's new spokesperson

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army announced it had appointed a new spokesperson, Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, after transferring Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor to the 40th Infantry Division (Okara). Here is a brief profile of the new DG ISPR.

According to the ISPR, Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is a graduate of the Command & Staff College, Quetta, the NDU University and the Royal Jordanian Command & Staff College.

The new DG ISPR holds vast experience in the areas of command, staff and instruction. The army's media wing website said he has rendered major services as a brigadier in the armoured brigades division. He has previously held the post of Brigade Staff of an infantry division in North Waziristan.

"Major General Babar Ifikthar has also served as Chief of Staff at the Corps Headquarters," read a statement from the ISPR. "During Operation Zarb-e-Azb, he commanded the infantry and armoured brigades.

Maj Babar Iftikhar has also served as an instructor at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and at the NDU.

Before being appointed DG ISPR, he was commanding the armoured division.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor thanks media, Pakistanis for their love and support

"Thanks to everyone I have remained associated with during the tenure," he wrote on Twitter as news of his transfer broke. "My very special thanks to Media all across. Can’t thank enough fellow Pakistanis for their love and support.

"Best wishes to new DG ISPR for his success."

According to the ISPR's website, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor — who is a graduate of the Command & Staff College Quetta,Command & Staff College Bandung (Indonesia) and NDU Islamabad — was commissioned on September 9, 1988 in 87 Medium Regiment. Maj Gen Ghafoor was posted as the DG ISPR in December 2016, replacing Lt-Gen Asim Bajwa as the head of the military's media wing.

"The general has served on various staff, instructional and command assignments to include Brigade Major Infantry Brigade, Assistant Military Secretary MS Branch, GHQ, Directing Staff Command & Staff College Quetta and Director Military Operations in Military Operations Directorate, GHQ. He has commanded his parent unit in Operation Al-Mizan, Artillery Brigade on Line of Control, Infantry Brigade on Eastern Border and a Division at Swat, Malakand. General is recipient of COAS Commendation Card for operations in Bajaur during 2008," reads a post on the ISPR's website.