Pakistan 'welcomes' UNSC session on occupied Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan welcomed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) decision to hold a discussion on the ongoing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

“An internationally recognised dispute, Jammu and Kashmir remains on the Security Council’s agenda and its consideration by the Council reflects a recognition of the seriousness of the prevailing situation,” the prime minister tweeted.

“Jammu and Kashmir must be resolved in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people,” he added.

The prime minister added that Pakistan would continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they secure their inalienable right to self-determination.

The UNSC met on Wednesday for the second time in less than six months behind closed doors to discuss the alarming situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the Department of Peace Operations and the Department of Political and Peace-building Affairs briefed the UN Security Council on the situation in Kashmir, followed by a discussion on the situation among the members.



Chinese envoy Zhang Jun spoke to journalists after the meeting and said the issue of India and Pakistan was always on the agenda of the Security Council.

Separately, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who arrived in New York on Wednesday, met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and apprised the UN chief about the situation in the valley.

The foreign minister, in his meeting, told the UN secretary-general that Pakistan remained committed to holding a dialogue with India over the situation in the disputed valley, which has been under a military lockdown since August 5.

“India has been backtracking from talks but Pakistan remains committed,” Qureshi told the media after his meeting. “The international community should play its role in helping the people of the occupied valley from Indian subjugation and suppression.”

Qureshi, while talking to media about his meeting with the UN chief, added that the Kashmir issue was not India’s internal matter. “This is the second time in five months that the Security Council discussed the Kashmir issue,” he said.