FM Qureshi arrives in New York to meet UN officials

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in New York on Wednesday to meet with the leadership of the United Nations (UN), as the Security Council of the international body convenes a meeting to discuss the alarming situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

During his visit to New York, Qureshi will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN General Assembly (UNGA) President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.



Earlier, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric had confirmed the UN chief's meeting with the foreign minister, saying it was taking place at Pakistan's request.



During the meeting, the minister will raise the issue of Kashmir and brief them on Indian brutalities leading to imminent humanitarian disaster in the occupied valley.

After meeting with UN officials, the foreign minister will then head to Washington where he will meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor Robert O' Brian and other senior US administration officials. He will also have meetings in the Capitol Hill, besides engagements with the media, policy think tanks and the Pakistani diaspora.

Qureshi, in his talks with the US leadership, will focus on Pakistan's diplomatic outreach, which has been undertaken on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the wake of the recent tensions in the Middle East.

With an aim to find out peaceful solution of the conflict between US and Iran, Foreign Minister Qureshi has already visited Iran and Saudi Arabia, where he held comprehensive meetings with the two countries' leaders.