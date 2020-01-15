Hussain says PM Imran 'personally running campaign' against Nawaz

LONDON: Hussain Nawaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was running a smear campaign and politicising health issues of his father.

Hussain said that Khan is obsessed with Nawaz and his daughter Maryam Nawaz and is spending his energies on victimising them, rather than resolving the issues of poverty and joblessness rife in the country at present.

"It is shameful that the government ministers were making statements and holding press conferences about the medial reports of my father when the latest authentic reports have already been submitted before the Lahore High Court and the government officials, through formal post and on Whatsapp," he said.

He also referred to a middle-aged Karachi man who took his own life for not being able to provide for his family due to financial constraints. "The father of four put himself on fire and died after sustaining 65 percent burns."



“This poor man couldn’t give warm clothes to his family and took his life. He was forced to do so. Khan should pay attention to these issues, at the miseries of common people,” advised Hussain.

He said that it was surprising that the govt officials and the medical board had certified copies with them yet they were doing press conferences.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called Dr Adnan Khan, Nawaz's personal physician, on the evening of January 13 and asked for the latest medical reports. The following morning, Dr Adnan provided the latest report to the health minister as well to Dr Mehmood Ayaz, who heads the medical board.

The same were also provided to officials of the Punjab Interior Ministry. Few hours later, Dr Yasmin addressed a press conference and denied receiving the reports.

The Royal Brompton Hospital reports show that Nawaz suffers from a severe cardiac disease.

The Hospital has also issued three reports: Rubidium Cardiac PET-CT scan on three pages; Holter Analysis on 16 pages; and Echocardiogram on three pages.

Dr David Lawrence has also issued a medical summary - based on reports by The Royal Brompton and Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospitals.

The Royal Brompton reports say that Nawaz has significant areas of compromised perfusion (blood supply to heart) and there is element of impaired cardiac function as well.

The report says that the former Pakistan premier’s heart is at risk of another heart attack or an adverse cardiac event.

Both, the Royal Brompton and Dr Lawrence recommended urgent heart intervention which is important for Nawaz's health and life. The report further says that Nawaz cannot undergo the invasive procedure unless cleared by the Haematologists, as his platelets counts are variable and unstable.