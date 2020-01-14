Peshawar checkpost blast wounds nine

PESHAWAR: A blast at Karkhano checkpost wounded on Tuesday nine people including one policeman, said Civil Military Hospital's administration.

According to the CMH, five women and four men have been wounded in the blast, while two women are in a critical condition.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Peshawar Zahoor Babar said that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has been used in the blast targeting the checkpost.

According to police, the wounded have been shifted to Hayyatabad Medical Complex.

Police said that the Jamrud-Peshawar link road has been cordoned off after the blast.

Rescue sources said that the wounded include women and passerby.