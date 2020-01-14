close
Tue Jan 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 14, 2020

Peshawar checkpost blast wounds nine

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 14, 2020

PESHAWAR: A blast at Karkhano checkpost wounded on Tuesday nine people including one policeman, said Civil Military Hospital's administration.

According to the CMH, five women and four men have been wounded in the blast, while two women are in a critical condition.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Peshawar Zahoor Babar said that  an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has been used in the blast targeting the checkpost.

According to police, the wounded have been shifted to Hayyatabad Medical Complex.

Police said that the Jamrud-Peshawar link road has been cordoned off after the blast.

Rescue sources  said that the wounded include women and  passerby.

Latest News

More From Pakistan