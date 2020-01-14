FM Qureshi conveys condolence to Oman over Sultan Qaboos's demise

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday conveyed Pakistan's condolence to the Omani Royal family over the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister was received by Pakistan Ambassador to Muscat Ahsan Wagan and other officials of Omani Foreign Ministry upon his arrival in Muscat.

Oman’s ailing Sultan, one of the Middle East’s longest-serving rulers, passed away on Friday after a being unwell for years.

Haitham bin Tariq, Oman's culture minister and the 65-year-old cousin of late Sultan Qaboos, was named as the new royal ruler.

In his meeting with the new ruler, the foreign minister conveyed the president, prime minister and the Pakistani nation’s deepest condolences over the sad demise of Sultan Qaboos.

Also read: Region can’t tolerate war anymore: FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi



“Oman made sweeping economic changes during the Sultan’s time,” Qureshi said during the meeting, adding that he was a great friend of Pakistan.

The foreign minister added in the coming days the relations between Oman and Pakistan will become even better.

Middle East peace mission

FM Qureshi arrived in Muscat after visiting Riyadh and Tehran where he had held meetings regarding the heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Qureshi will now travel to the US on January 15.

Tensions between Iran and US have spiked in recent weeks after the US killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad. Iran retaliated by targeting a US troops base in Iraq.

Following the developments, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Qureshi to meet with Iranian and Saudi leaders to underscore the need for immediate and collective efforts for a peaceful resolution of disputes.