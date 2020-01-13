Sindh govt appoints Dr S Akbar Zaidi as Executive Director IBA

KARACHI: Veteran political economist Dr Syed Akbar Zaidi has been appointed as the Executive Director at the Institute of Business Administration Karachi, according to an official notification on Monday.

According to the notification by Sindh Department of Universities and Boards, the Sindh government has appointed Dr Zaidi for a period of four years on usual terms and conditions.

The appointment came under the Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Act 2018.

Dr Zaidi, who did his PHD and MPhil from University of Cambridge 2009, is a renowned researcher, academic and political economist.

He has a teaching and research background spanning over 29 years, during which he published several academic papers and books.

Dr Zaidi is an adjunct faculty member at the IBA, Karachi. Previously, he taught at the Columbia University, University of Oxford, and John Hopkins University.

Dr Zaidi has authored several books and monographs such as Issues in Pakistan’s Economy, Military, Civil Society and Democratisation in Pakistan, Pakistan’s Economic and Social Development: The Domestic, Regional and Global Context.

He has also been associated with development and social sector consultancy.