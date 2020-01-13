FM Qureshi calls on Saudi counterpart in Riyadh

RIYADH: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in an attempt to defuse tensions in the Middle East amid heightened hostility between Iran and the US.

Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Sohail Mehmood, Pakistani envoy Raja Ali Ejaz, and officials from the foreign ministry were also present during the meeting.

Qureshi on Sunday met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran following the killing of a top Iranian general earlier this month.

In his meeting with the Iranian president, FM Qureshi called for "using the diplomatic means" to reduce the tension in the region and "resolve outstanding issues amicably and peacefully".

Tensions between Iran and the United States spiked in recent weeks after the US killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad. Iran retaliated by targeting a US troops base in Iraq.

Following the developments, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Qureshi to meet with Iranian and Saudi leaders to underscore the need for immediate and collective efforts for a peaceful resolution of disputes.



During the meeting, which encompassed the US-Iran tension, regional peace and the multifaceted Pak-Iran ties, the foreign minister said both the countries enjoyed "deep historic, religious, cultural brotherhood".

