Musharraf lauds LHC decision declaring special court 'unconstitutional'

LAHORE: Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf on Monday lauded the decision of the Lahore High Court, which termed as 'unconstitutional' the formation of a special court that had sentenced him to death for high treason.

In its ruling today, the high court said the amended Article 6 of the Constitution, under which Musharraf had been found guilty by the special court, could not be applied in the case 'ex post facto' (retrospectively).

In a statement, the former military dictator also lauded the verdict of the High Court, saying that the court made the decision according to the law and Constitution.

In an audio talk, the former president said: “I cannot comment on it but the decision is really good, I am very happy that the judgement is as per the law and Constitution."

Musharraf said his medical condition was also improving. “I am grateful to all those who prayed for my health,” he said.

The LHC had earlier reserved its verdict in the petition filed by the former military ruler challenging the formation of a special court in a high treason case that had handed him the death penalty in December last year.



Article 6 of the Constitution was modified through the 18th Amendment in 2010, while the case against Musharraf concerned events that happened before that.

In December last year, the former president was shifted to Dubai’s hospital after his condition deteriorated.



“I am very unwell. It has been like this since a while, and I keep visiting the hospital,” he had said.

