Six of a family in Zhob die as heavy snowfall triggers roof collapse

ZHOB: Six persons of a family were killed Sunday when the roof of a house fell due to heavy snowfall, reported Geo News.

Other members of the family who remained unhurt were rescued and shifted to a safe location, Levies officials confirmed. The roof of a room in the house collapsed due to the heavy snow, leading to the multiple deaths.

An emergency has been imposed in the area. Levies officials said the danger of shanty houses or cottages collapsing due to heavy snowfall existed.