MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announces resignation from federal cabinet

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader and Minister for Information Technology, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, on Sunday announced that he will be resigning from the federal cabinet, dealing a blow to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

The announcement was made at a press conference held by the party in Karachi.

"We had supported [PTI] in forming the government. We held up our end of the deal but not even one point of out demands has seen any progress in these 16, 17 months," he said.

Despite quitting the cabinet, the MQM-P leader said that his party will not be withdrawing its support to the government.

The disgruntled federal minister further explained his disappointments with the ruling party, saying that "the party had neither proposed the name of Senator Farogh Naseem for the cabinet nor asked for the law ministry."



"We signed two agreements with the PTI: one in Banigala and another in Bahadurabad on some conditions," he said.

Siddiqui denied that his decision owed anything to Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's proposal to help topple the PTI government in exchange for ministries in Sindh government.

"This has nothing to do with that," he said.



"We have presented our demands before the ruling party but none was addressed during the past sixteen months and it is now pointless to be in the cabinet anymore, he further said.

Talking to Geo News after the bombshell announcement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said “the initiatives for the public welfare have been delayed due to the economic constraints.”

“A committee headed by Federal Minister Asad Umar will meet MQM-P leaders tomorrow and try to address their grievances,” she said adding “MQM is PTI's coalition partner and will remain so.”

The minister has not sent his resignation yet, she further said

Senior analyst Mazhar Abbas was of the view that it is better for the MQM if it reached some sort of agreement with the PPP as their complaints are related to Karachi.

“The party is keeping all its options opened,” he said.