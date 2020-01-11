Earthquake: Powerful 4.8-magnitude quake jolts Istanbul

ISTANBUL: A powerful 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, on Saturday as per reports from international media and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Tremors were felt 63 kilometres west of the city at around 1:38pm, according to the centre.

Istanbul mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, said authorities had not been aware of any damage to buildings. He said no loss of life has been reported as well as of now.

He said the earthquake was 16 kilometres deep.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

