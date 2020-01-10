close
Fri Jan 10, 2020
January 10, 2020

Pakistan witnesses 'wolf moon' eclipse

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 10, 2020
The first Lunar eclipse of  2020 was witnessed in Pakistan during the night between 10:07 pm to 2:12 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), according to Karachi University's Institute of Space and planetary Astrophysics (ISPA).

It was a penumbral lunar eclipse visible in the country as well as different cities of Asia, Europe, Australia and Africa.

The eclipse was not visible in the United States, Central Canada and a majority of South American states.

Lunar eclipses are also known as 'wolf moon eclipses'. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. When this happens, the Earth blocks some of the sun’s light from directly reaching the Moon’s surface.

The eclipse started at 10:07 pm on Friday night and will become a full eclipse at 12:07 am on Saturday morning.

The eclipse will come to an end at 2:12 am on Saturday when the moon emerges from the shadow of the earth.

