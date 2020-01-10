Prince Harry and Meghan crisis: Queen calls for urgent solution with royal couple

LONDON: The Britain's Queen and other dignitaries have asked senior staff to find a "workable solution" with Prince harry and Meghan Markle after the couple announced they will step back as senior royals, UK media reported Thursday.



According to media reports, Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals have directed staff to work the Sussex household and government.

It is learnt that they had been in touch with the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge as well. The monarch, and Princes Charles and William wanted answers as soon as possible, said reports.

On Wednesday, the Duke and The Duchess revealed they intend "to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family, and work to become financially independent".

The royal couple said they plan to split their time between the UK and North America, while "continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages".