Pakistan urges Iran, US to 'give peace a chance'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday urged both Tehran and Washington to "give peace a chance" one day after US President Donald Trump backed off from military confrontation with Iran as tensions between the two foes soared following General Soleimani's killing.

A statement from the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Aisha Farooqui said Trump had hinted towards peace with Iran in his latest speech. She said Pakistan wanted all parties to "give peace a chance" and that both Iran and the US should exercise tolerance and restraint.

Pakistan further said it wanted peace and stability to prevail in the Middle East.



The spokesperson spoke about Turkish President Erdogan's visit to Pakistan, saying it will take place in February.

Trump backs off from military confrontation with Iran

United States President Donald Trump Wednesday offered peace to Iran, saying Tehran was "standing down" after missile strikes on US troop bases in Iraq that resulted in no American or Iraqi deaths.

Trumps comments came as tensions between Washington and Tehran soared after two military bases housing American troops in Iraq were attacked with missiles from Iran.

He gave a message to the "people and leaders of Iran" that the US was "ready to have peace with all those who seek it".

Trump said the US wanted Iran to have a "great and prosperous future with other countries of the world".

PM Imran directs FM Qureshi to diffuse tension between US and Iran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also asked Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United States to tell their leaders that Pakistan was "ready to play its role for peace but it can never again be part of any war".

In a tweet shared Wednesday evening, he wrote: "I have asked FM Qureshi to visit Iran, KSA & USA to meet with respective foreign ministers, Secretary of State."

The prime minister said he had also asked Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa "to contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play it's role for peace but it can never again be part of any war."

