Karachi woman who was 'resurrected from the dead', succumbs to illness

KARACHI: A woman who 'came back to life' after being pronounced dead by doctors at a hospital the previous day, passed away Thursday.

Doctors had pronounced Rasheeda Bibi, 50, dead after she was brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital the day before. The hospital staff put her in the morgue where she remained for 45 minutes.

However, when she was being bathed, Rasheeda had opened her eyes, indicating that she was alive.

The hospital administration said woman had been kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where she passed away today. Rasheeda was suffering from paralysis.

