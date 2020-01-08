Avoid rhetoric, pursue 'diplomatic engagement': Gen Bajwa tells US, Iran

RAWALPINDI: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday urged Washington and Tehran "to avoid rhetoric in favour of diplomatic engagement" as tensions soared between the two rivals following an attack by Iran on military bases in Iraq housing US troops.

"COAS received telephone call from US Secretary of Defence Mr Dr. Mark T. Esper. Both discussed ongoing security situation in the Middle East," read a tweet from the DG ISPR, hours after Iran fired multiple missiles at military bases in Iraq where there was presence of US troops. The move was an act of revenge from Iran following the killing of Al Quds commander Qassem Soleimani by a US drone strike ordered by President Trump.



The statement of the DG ISPR said that the US secretary of defence conveyed to the army chief that Washington did not want escalation. However, the US "will respond forcefully if necessary".

Gen Bajwa told Esper that Pakistan will support all initiatives that guarantee peace in the region. "We all have worked a lot to bring peace in the region by fighting against terrorism," the army chief was quoted as saying.

Expressing the hope that the region does not go towards new conflicts, the army chief said Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in bringing about the success of the Afghanistan reconciliation process.

Qassem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad

Top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani was killed last week in a US strike on Baghdad´s international airport.

The Pentagon had said US President Donald Trump ordered Soleimani's "killing," after a pro-Iran mob this week laid siege to the US embassy. Declaring three days of mourning across the country, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to take "severe revenge" for Soleimani´s death.

The US had acted in response to a rocket attack days earlier that had killed an American contractor working in Iraq. Trump had blamed Iran for a spate of rocket attacks targeting US forces as well as the siege at the embassy, saying: "They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat."

Trump says 'all is well' after Zarif tweets Iran targeted base in 'self-defense'

United States President Donald Trump confirmed that Iran had carried out missile strikes on a US base in Iraq, shortly after the attack. The US President said that an assessment of the casualties and damages was taking place and a statement would be made early Wednesday.

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning," he tweeted.



