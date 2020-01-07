BZU professor dismissed for harassing, blackmailing student

MULTAN: The Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) on Tuesday dismissed from service an assistant professor after an inquiry found him guilty of harassing and blackmailing a female student, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by the university, an inquiry had held Dr Wasif Nouman guilty for harassing and blackmailing a female student. Nouman was accused of the offences last year.

In its notification, the university administration stated that a meeting had been held on January 19, 2019 and on the recommendations of an inquiry held by the harassment committee, had deemed that there "are sufficient grounds to proceed against Dr. MO Nouman, Accused Assistant Professor TTS, Department of Forestry 8 Range Management".

The notification said that Dr Nouman was given full opportunity to appear before the committee and present his case. However, the authority found no reason to disagree from the findings of the inquiry committee's report that concluded that the professor was guilty.

The university said the assistant professor was further allowed to defend himself by giving his answer in writing and even after that, the authority had found that that charges against him were not false.

"Hence the charge leveled against Dr Wasif Nouman has been fully proved," read a statement from the notification.

The authority hence imposed 'major penalty' on the professor and issued orders of 'dismissal of service' with effect from January 19, 2019.