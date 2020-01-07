Two children arrested for stabbing friend over mid-game dispute in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two children were arrested on Tuesday for stabbing one of their friends to death over a dispute during their play time in the provincial capital's Pir Bala Chowki area.



Police said they recovered the 10-year-old boy's tortured body from the area.

The minor boy was playing with his friends when they got in a fight, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi said, adding that as the clash escalated, some of the children attacked him with a sharp object and stabbed him.



The child died on the spot.

Police detained two children after gathering evidence and initiating an investigation, SSP Afridi said. Both detained kids confessed to the crime and the murder weapon was also recovered from them, he added.