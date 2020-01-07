close
Tue Jan 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Geo News
January 7, 2020

Two children arrested for stabbing friend over mid-game dispute in Peshawar

Pakistan

Geo News
Tue, Jan 07, 2020
The News via Geo.tv/Files

PESHAWAR: Two children were arrested on Tuesday for stabbing one of their friends to death over a dispute during their play time in the provincial capital's Pir Bala Chowki area.

Police said they recovered the 10-year-old boy's tortured body from the area.

The minor boy was playing with his friends when they got in a fight, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi said, adding that as the clash escalated, some of the children attacked him with a sharp object and stabbed him.

The child died on the spot.

Police detained two children after gathering evidence and initiating an investigation, SSP Afridi said. Both detained kids confessed to the crime and the murder weapon was also recovered from them, he added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan