Condolences pour in over Fakhruddin G Ebrahim's demise

Chief Of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday expressed grief on the demise of prominent jurist Fakhruddin G Ebrahim, DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said.



Prominent jurist and former chief election commissioner Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim passed away in Karachi today.

"May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family, Aamen," the DG ISPR quoted the army chief as saying in a tweet.



Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto expressed grief on the demise of the former attorney general.



As per the PPP chairman’s spokesman, Bilawal said that Fakhruddin G Ebrahim’s services will always be remembered.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad also offered condolence over the demise of the former jurist.

Other judges of the Supreme Court also offered condolences and prayed for the departed soul.



