Two PAF pilots martyred as training aircraft crashes near Mianwali

Two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots embraced martyrdom when a training aircraft crashed in Mianwali near the M.M. Alam Base.

According to a PAF spokesperson, a PAF FT-7 aircraft "on a routine operational training mission" had crash landed near Mianwali.

"Both pilots, Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman, embraced shahadat," the spokesperson said.

He added that a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident.

In January 2019, a PAF pilot embraced martyrdom after his F-7 PG aircraft crashed in Khad Koocha area of Mastung during a routine training mission.

Later in June, a PAF FT-7PG trainer aircraft crashed during landing at the Peshawar Air Base in which two pilots embraced martyrdom.



In May 2017, another F-7PG aircraft had crashed near Mianwali on a routine operational training mission. No loss of life or property had been reported in that crash as the pilot had ejected safely. However, by August of the same year, there had been two more crashes of the same aircraft, including one which claimed the life of a commanding officer.

Similarly, in May 2015, an F-7PG crash had resulted in the martyrdom of Pakistan's first female fighter pilot, Flying Officer Mariyum Mukhtar.

At least 14 FT-7 aircraft and its variants operated by PAF have crashed over the last 18 years.