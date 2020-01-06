Punjab govt extends winter break in schools till Jan 12 due to harsh weather

The Punjab government on Monday issued a public notification stating that the schools' winter vacations in the province have been extended by six days due to the harsh weather conditions.

Issued by the provincial Schools Education Department, the notification directed that all public and private schools in the province are to re-open on January 13 instead of January 6.

“In the wake of weather conditions, the winter vacations are hereby extended with effect from Jan 7, 2020 to Jan 12, 2020 in all public and private schools in Punjab,” read the notification.

The notification has also been sent to all deputy commissioners and other officials of the provincial government.

The Punjab government had earlier announced 15-day winter vacations across the province starting Dec 20, 2019 till Jan 5, 2020.

The vacations were later extended to January 7 due to the harsh weather, before being extended again to January 12.

Meanwhile, the Government of Balochistan today announced that winter vacations in the province’s winter and summer zones were extended till Feb 28 and Jan 10, respectively.

Balochistan's summer zone includes Turbat, Sibi, Lasbela, Naseerabad, Jaffaqrabad, Jhal Magsi and Bolan districts.