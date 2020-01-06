Fawad criticises Lucman, calls on parliament to look into media laws

Federal minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday voiced concerns over derogatory and defamatory comments attacking elected representatives on mainstream and social media.

The minister also urged the parliament to take notice of the loopholes in the existing media laws.

"Is it a precondition for us politicians contesting elections that every passing individual drag our honour and dignity through the streets?" the federal minister for science and technology remarked, speaking on the floor of the National Assembly.

"First there was a race for ratings between TV channels. Now we are hounded by the beasts that are YouTube channels," he said.

Referring to his recent spat with Mubashir Lucman, he said that the TV anchor had falsely claimed on his YouTube channel that he possessed illicit videos of him and another minister.

"Two days ago, a TV anchor did a show on his Youtube channel. He claimed that there are pornographic videos of me, a fellow female minister, and some other women," Chaudhry said.

"When I asked him where those videos were, he replied with a smirk on his face that he did not have them, and that he had only heard of them," he added.

"Mr Speaker, this is a major problem. Every MNA sitting here represents at least half a million voters. The people who vote for us trust and respect us. Then why, only for the sake of ratings and likes, are we ridiculed and disrespected?" he remarked.



Also read: Won't tolerate personal attacks: Fawad defends slapping Lucman



The minister urged the National Assembly Speaker to constitute a special committee to investigate loopholes in the media laws.

"PTA never takes notice when it comes to politicians. Why does the FIA cyber-crime wing not take notice? When it comes to the courts, they quickly move towards contempt proceedings. But the people sitting in this house and the Senate, they too have honour and respect. They also represent hundreds of thousands of people."

"I request you to take notice of this and form a special committee of the House with equal representation of government and opposition members to discuss why laws governing the media are not implemented," he added.

Chaudhry defends 'right to slap' Lucman

Speaking to talk show host Shahzad Iqbal on Geo News' programme Naya Pakistan, the federal minister said he was a human being first before anything else. "Ministries come and ago," he said.

"I have been a minister earlier as well. I will not tolerate personal attacks against myself. We are all human beings and will react when someone makes such false allegations."

Chaudhry issued the statement hours after he slapped Lucman, the TV anchor, at an event for salaciously linking him to Tik Tok star Hareem Shah. The altercation had taken place at the valima ceremony of provincial minister Mohsin Laghari's son.

Read more: Chaudhry reportedly slaps Lucman over Hareem Shah spat

Stressing having no regrets for hitting Lucman, he said he did not recognise the principle that one should not hit another person just because they were a federal minister.

Lucman approaches police for legal action against Chaudhry

Lucman filed an application against Chaudhry in Lahore’s Model Town police station. In the application, the anchorperson has alleged that Chaudhry and his guards pushed him and subjected him to torture at PTI MPA Mohsin Leghari’s son’s wedding.

Lucman claimed that PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen and Ishaq Khakwani helped resolved the matter between the two.

He has also alleged that he was subject to harassment and requested the police to launch legal action against the minister.