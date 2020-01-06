Mubashir Lucman files application against minister Fawad Chaudhry

TV anchor Mubashir Lucman has filed an application in Lahore's Model Town police station seeking legal action against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

In the application, the anchorperson claimed that Chaudhry and his guards pushed him and subjected him to torture at Punjab minister Mohsin Leghari’s son’s wedding.

Lucman alleged that PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen and Ishaq Khakwani helped resolved the matter between the two.

The anchorperson has also alleged that he was subject to harassment and requested the police to launch legal action against Chaudhry.

The police have acknowledged that they have received the application, and stated that the matter will be handled legally.

Also read: Fawad Chaudhry reportedly slaps anchor Mubasher Lucman over Hareem Shah spat

In one of his shows on a private TV channel, Lucman had invited another anchorperson who salaciously linked Chaudhry to social media personality, Hareem Shah.

The minister had reportedly taken exception to the allegation and, according to sources close to the matter, confronted and slapped Lucman at the wedding of provincial minister Mohsin Leghari’s son.

The incident was acknowledged by Chaudhry in a tweet on Sunday in which he questioned Mubashir Lucman’s journalistic credentials.

Chaudhry confirmed the incident when he retweeted the news story accompanied by some choice remarks for Lucman.