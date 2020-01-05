Pakistan invites Tesla owner Elon Musk to establish factory

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has invited American billionaire and owner of Tesla, Elon Musk, to establish a car factory in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter and tagging Musk, the minister replied to a news story regarding an announcement by the US automaker to build half a million electric vehicles a year at its future factory outside Berlin.

“Dear Elon Musk your next destination may be Pakistan where 68 per cent of world population lives within 3.5 hours flight radius from Islamabad,” tweeted Fawad.

“We offer ten years zero tax facility and custom free import for factory setup, no other country may offer, plus we are the world’s 3rd biggest freelance software exporters,” he further said.

Tesla’s expansion plans

According to media reports, Tesla is planning to build half a million electric vehicles a year at its future factory outside Berlin.

Planning documents posted online Friday reveal that the US automaker wants to construct Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at the site in Gruenheide, as well as “future models.”

The so-called Gigafactory - Tesla’s fourth - will include facilities to assemble entire electric vehicles, including the production of batteries.

The plans will have to undergo an environmental impact review and public consultation.

Tesla aims to start operating the plant in July 2021, an optimistic time frame by German standards.

Construction of a nearby airport for Berlin began in 2006 and the opening has been delayed for eight years.