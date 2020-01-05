Pakistan’s soil will not be used against any country: DG ISPR

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Sunday said that Pakistan’s soil will not be used against any country.

The military spokesperson stated that the "country will only play the role of a peacemaker" in the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, which has sent shockwaves across globe.

Major Gen Ghafoor's remarks came in the wake of the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani ordered by President Donald Trump in a US drone strike on Friday.

The DG ISPR, in an interview with a local TV channel, said that "Pakistan has defeated terrorism on its territory and will not allow its soil to be used against any other country."

To a question regarding claims made in Indian media that Pakistan’s policy towards Iran has changed in the light of US resumption of military training program for Pakistan Army, the DG ISPR deemed it "Indian propaganda" and "fake news".

“Islamabad and Washington were in talks for the last four or five months over the issue and linking it as Pakistan aligning with US is Indian propaganda,” he said.

"We are a responsible state and Pakistan army is a professional force. We have exercised restraint despite provocative statements from Indian leadership."

The army spokesperson also talked about the conversation between Army chief General Qamar Bajwa and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after assassination of General Qassem on Friday.

He said the army chief had told Pompeo that “the region is making progress towards peace from a very bad situation and the Baghdad incident is detrimental to the peace efforts in the region.”

“General Bajwa has an important role with regards to regional security and Afghan peace process and Pakistan don’t want to see another conflict in this region,” said the DG ISPR.

“Pakistan would oppose any thing that is affecting Afghan reconciliation process as it needs focus from all the parties. We are of the view that dialogue is the way forward to achieve lasting peace.”

Gen Ghafoor said that the regional situation has changed after the killing of Iranian military official.

'Deep concern'

Pakistan had expressed “deep concern” on Friday as tensions rise between Iran and the United States after the assassination of Iranian commander.

In a statement, the Foreign Office had urged both the countries to exercise maximum restraint, engage constructively to de-escalate the situation, and resolve issues through diplomatic means, in accordance with UN Charter and international law.

Islamabad did not name directly either the United States or Iran but pointed to the “two parties”.

