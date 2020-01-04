close
Sat Jan 04, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 4, 2020

TV sets, drugs and mobile phones, among other things, recovered from Quetta prison

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 04, 2020
Thenews/Screengrab

QUETTA: Police conducted an operation Saturday at a prison to find inmates were in possession of TV sets, drugs, mobile phones and other stuff. 

These valuables included 25 TV sets, 300 mobile phones, drugs of heroin, sheesha, marijuana and other goods which were recovered from the prisoners' possession.

Stoves and utensils were also recovered from prisoners. Upon inquiring, it came to know that the inmates were being provided their favourite dishes in jail.

Two days earlier, Chief Justice Balochistan visited the jail ward of the hospital where he found 16 prisoners who fraudulently admitted as patients. The prisoners were sent back to jail on the chief justice's orders.

