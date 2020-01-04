'Exposed' govt trying to keep facts of drug case away from public: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanuallah on Saturday said that the government had been 'exposed' over a case filed against him for carrying illegal drugs.

While speaking to reporters outside a special court in Lahore, the former minister vowed that he will 'not allow' the drug case against him to proceed until the alleged video is presented, reported Geo News.

“The government is being exposed because it is not allowing the real facts to come in front of the public," he said. “Until and unless an open trial is held, we will not let the case proceed at all,” he added.

Sanaullah also questioned where the alleged video was. “If the video is present, then it should be presented in court. This case will not move forward until the video is presented in court.”

Sanaullah had been granted bail by court in a drug case last month. He was arrested in July last year by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and accused of carrying illegal drugs in car while on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway.

In his talk with reporters on Saturday, Sanaullah noted that if the video evidence against him had been shown to Prime Minister Imran Khan, it should be brought in front of the public too.

“We will not accept the charge sheet until the video is presented in court,” he asserted. The PML-N leader also shared that the National Accountability Bureau had asked to submit all the details in the next two weeks.