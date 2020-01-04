Wasim Akhtar issues apology on son's behalf for beating up youth

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has issued an apology on behalf of his son on Saturday who, along with his guard, had allegedly assaulted a young man on New Year’s eve, Geo News reported.

On January 3rd, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Akhtar’s son, Taimur Wasim, and his personal guard at the Darakhshan Police Station for allegedly assaulting Hasnain Haider in Defence Phase 8 on December 31.

According to Haider, the confrontation began when the guard accompanying Taimur had allegedly resorted to aerial firing, prompting Haider to inquire why he was doing so.

In response, the guard and the mayor's son allegedly beat him up.

Wasim, who arrived at Haider’s house earlier today to clear the air and settle the matter, said an incident like this should not have occurred.

The mayor claimed after the meeting that “Hasnain and his father have forgiven Taimur.”

He added that Hasnain and his father have assured him that they will take back the case.