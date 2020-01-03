PM Imran denounces Modi-led government for state terrorism

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday denounced the fascist and "extremist Modi-led government" for engaging in "state terrorism" and appealed to the world community to voice their support for innocent Indians.

"How long will the world remain silent while the fascist extremist Modi regime indulges in state terrorism?" he said.

Tensions reached a new high between India and Pakistan after August 5, 2019, when India scrapped the special status of occupied Kashmir. It has been almost six months and the curfew imposed on the disputed territory continues.

The Muslim-majority valley has been under a strict military-enforced curfew as Indian authorities block communication services and restrict freedom of travel.

CAA intensifies Indo-Pak conflict

India passed a new law a couple of days ago that grants citizenship to religious minorities fleeing from Muslim-majority countries — Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh — but excludes Muslim immigrants.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, is an amendment to India's Citizenship Act 1955 and proposes granting nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhist, Jains, and Parsis, who arrived in India before 2015 but skips Muslims.

Thousands of people — who see the law as anti-Muslim — have taken to the streets in India against the CAA, triggering a violent unrest throughout the country. A southern state imposed curbs on public gatherings to preempt further demonstrations.

Many university students who were protesting against the bill were arrested by the authorities as well.

Earlier, on December 16, President Dr Arif Alvi had expressed outrage at the Indian government's brutal tactics to crush students protesting against the CAA in New Delhi.

In a message posted on Twitter, the president shared a video of an unidentified girl who narrates the ordeal of a group of girls beaten with sticks by the police on Sunday at a mosque inside the Jamia Millia Islamia university.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial anti-Muslim citizenship law had split the nation into "two schools of thoughts" and exposed the New Delhi government's "Hindutva" mindset.