Saudi Arabia extradites Qandeel Baloch's brother to Pakistan





RIYADH/KARACHI: Saudi Arabia has handed over slain model Qandeel Baloch's brother — who was an absconding suspect in her murder — back to Pakistan, Arab media reported on Thursday.

As per reports, the International Criminal Police Organization's (Interpol) cell in the Kingdom had arrested Muzaffar Iqbal, a Pakistani citizen and Qandeel's brother, on Wednesday as part of their job to tackle international crime.

He had on record admitted to drugging and killing his sister when he was presented before a special magistrate.

The arrest was made on the Pakistani government's 2016 request to Saudi Arabia as Iqbal was residing in the Kingdom at the time. Iqbal has been accused of aiding and abetting in Qandeel's murder.

In 2016, Qandeel's brother, Waseem, had strangled her to death at her residence in Punjab, following which her father, Muhammad Azeem Baloch, had lodged a murder case against his son, accomplice Haq Nawaz, and various others.

An affidavit submitted by the parents in 2016 had also named two of other sons, Aslam Shaheen and Arif.



In October last year, another absconding suspect and brother, Arif, was caught with the help of Interpol from Saudi Arabia and transferred to Multan following his arrest.

Before that, in September, a model court had sentenced the slain model's brother, Waseem Khan, to life in prison for murdering his sister.



Six — including Mufti Abdul Qavi as well as Qandeel's other two brothers, Aslam Shaheen and Arif — were acquitted in the case.

Her father had even said he would be happy if his son and the three other accused were “hanged for their unforgivable crime”.

On August 22, the court had rejected the August 21 appeal of late model’s parents to acquit their sons as they had forgiven them. Prior to that, however, her parents had refused to pardon their sons and had called for capital punishment in the case.

