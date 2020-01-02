PML-N lends 'unconditional' support to amendments in Army Act: sources

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to unconditionally back the amendments made to the Army Act by the federal government in order to facilitate the extension service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Geo News reported.

According to sources, the decision was made on Thursday after a meeting of PML-N parliamentary members received a message from party leadership advising the party to fully back the amendment bill when it was tabled in the parliament by the government.

Sources added the PML-N leadership reportedly does not want the position of COAS to become controversial, and has thus decided to support the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in a bid to amend the Army Act under the directions of a verdict of the Supreme Court in this regard.

Federal Cabinet approves amendments to Army Act

The federal cabinet, in an emergency meeting on Wednesday, had accorded its approval to an amendment in the Army Act under which the prime minister will be empowered to extend the tenure of all services chiefs.

The bill pertaining to the amendment will be tabled in the National Assembly tomorrow (Friday).

The amendment has been prepared according to the guidelines enumerated in the Supreme Court's verdict.

Earlier, on Wednesday, President Dr Arif Alvi had convened a session of the Parliament's upper and lower houses on a 24-hour notice. The move was unexpected as the upper house of the legislature had not met for 124 days apart from a requisitioned session.

SC directs govt to legislate on COAS tenure

Last year in November, the apex court had asked the government to legislate on an extension in the COAS's services within six months, allowing General Bajwa to stay in office until then, after briefly suspending the notification of the extension in his tenure.

Prior to that, PM Imran in August had approved the extension in the COAS's services through an executive order. However, former chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa had in late November taken up a petition 'in public interest', challenging the extension in service of the COAS.

While taking up the petition, the former chief justice had dismissed a plea by the petitioner, Riaz Rahi, to take back the plea he had filed earlier that year challenging the extension in service of the army chief. A three-member bench of the top court had heard the case.

Last month, after the top court issued the detailed verdict in the COAS case, the government had filed a review petition in the SC, pleading the court to form a larger bench to hear the case, and requesting it to keep the proceedings in-camera.