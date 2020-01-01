Cold, continental winds grip Karachi on first day of 2020

KARACHI: Strong northeasterly cold winds gripped the metropolis on Wednesday, the first day of new year "2020", and turned the weather more chilly in the port city.



The Meteorological department recorded the mercury dipping down to a minimum level of 09 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours.

The Met department recorded the temperature at 14 degrees Celsius at around 12 noon on January 01, but the temperature felt like 11 or 12 degrees Celsius, which was the effect of northeasterly winds in the city.

It may be mentioned here that the temperature in the whole country has dropped down to a very low level due to the cool northern winds coming from Siberia.

The Met Office forecast that chill winds from the northeast could continue for two or more days in Karachi, which is expected to push the temperature to a minimum level of seven to eight degrees Celsius.

The people are advised to take precautionary measures, especially protect their children from the cold winds, the met office said.



The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather with gusty winds in Karachi during the next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remaining the range of 8 to 10 and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cold night and misty/foggy morning is likely to prevail over upper and central parts, whereas hazy or misty morning is likely to prevail elsewhere in Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Gusty winds may also occur along the coast.