Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear installations

Pakistan and India on Wednesday officially exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities present within their borders under Article -II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities. The agreement had been signed by the two countries in 1988.

According to the Foreign Office, the list of Pakistan's nuclear installations was handed over to the Indian representative in Islamabad, while the list from Indian side was received by Pakistani representative in New Delhi. The FO did not provide more information about the representatives.

The handing and taking over of the lists is binding on both countries on the 1st of January every year, in accordance with the agreement on prohibition of attacks against nuclear installations and facilities between the two countries.

The Article-II of the agreement contains the provision that both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities at the beginning of each year. Since 1992, the two countries have regularly exchanged the lists as per the agreement.

Prisoners’ list

Separately, Pakistan also handed over a list of 282 Indian prisoners, currently in Pakistani jails(55 civil and 227 fishermen), to the Indian officials, the FO said.

This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively.

New Delhi will also share the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails.