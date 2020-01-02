UAE crown prince leaves after meeting PM Imran

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday left for the Nur Khan airbase after he was accorded a very warm welcome upon his arrival on a day-long visit to Pakistan earlier during the day.



Prime Minister Imran Khan had received the dignitary at the Nur Khan Airbase and drove him to the PM House.

During the visit the crown prince had a one-on-one meeting with the prime minister followed by a luncheon.

The crown prince held meetings with other senior government officials during his visit.

Last month the crown prince met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa where the two discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.



The visit by Prince Al Nahyan illustrates the strength of the Pakistan-United Arab Emirates (UAE) relationship. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.



The UAE is also among Pakistan’s prime development partners in education, health and energy sectors.

Last year, Sheikh Al Nahyan had visited Pakistan for one-on-one meetings with PM Imran, followed by delegation-level talks.

This is also the second visit by an Arab leader in just two weeks. Last month, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud had visited Pakistan for a day-long trip.