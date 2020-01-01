2020 to be the year of public relief: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the legislators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties to fully focus on highlighting the issues of public interest and their resolution through legislation during the year 2020.

The prime minister was speaking to members of Senate belonging to PTI and its allied parties. The prime minister in the meeting said the cancer of corruption had hollowed the country's economy and that it was in the manifesto of the government to eliminate corruption.

PM Imran also renewed his pledge to bring the corrupt elements to book with continuation of efforts against the evil.

During the meeting, the overall situation in the country, government-led reforms, relevant legislation over the public issues and strategy for carrying the benefits of government's achievements to the public were discussed in detail.

Declaring 2020 as the year for the public relief, PM Imran said in the upcoming year, the government would strive to further bring stability in the economic system so that its fruits could be reaped by the common man, thus bringing betterment in their lives.

Separately, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan in a post on Twitter said 2020 would be the year of development, economic stability and public welfare for the people of the country.

She added PM Imran had put the country's economy in the right direction with difficult and bold decisions. “The results of positive policies of the government will reach to the common man in near future,” she added.