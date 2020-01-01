Cold breeze turns Karachi weather chilly

KARACHI: Freezing winds gripped Karachi as the temperature in the metropolis dropped to as low as 11°C on Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the temperature is expected to remain around 14°C over the day, accompanied by chilly winds.

Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfaraz said the winds blowing in the city have been recorded at 32 to 35 kilometer per hour from the north-east. Sarfaraz added that the entire country at the moment was in the grip of icy Siberian winds, dropping temperatures around the country.

He added that cold winds were expected to prevail around the city for another two days, with temperatures expected to drop even lower. The lowest temperatures expected to be recorded in the next two days can range from between 19°C to 20°C and can go as low as seven to eight degrees Centigrade.

According to MET Office records, the lowest temperature recorded in the city was in January 1934, when the temperature dropped to zero degrees Centigrade.

Earlier, the PMD had reported that the metropolis' cold spell was expected to intensify in January 2020. The warning had come after Karachi recorded its lowest temperature — at 9.2°C — in the current winter season on December 24.

Prior to the current record, the city had recorded its lowest temperature this year at 9.5°C.

Western winds were expected to enter Balochistan from Iran from January 3, likely bringing rain to both Balochistan and Sindh, PMD said.