Tue Dec 31, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 31, 2019

Pakistanis ring in 2020 with fireworks and festivity

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 31, 2019

Pakistanis on Wednesday celebrated the new year with festivity, fireworks and celebrations all around.

Fireworks could be witnessed in different cities of the country as people took to the streets to rejoice the coming of the new year.

Greetings and messages of "Happy New Year" were exchanged.

Here are some of the places where fireworks were witnessed as people welcomed in the new year.

 


