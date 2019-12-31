PM Imran undertakes surprise visit to Polyclinic Hospital

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan undertook a surprise visit to the Polyclinic Hospital where he inquired after the health of patients and saw how they were being treated there.

The prime minister met patients and inquired after their health. He was briefed by the hospital staff about the conditions of patients and facilities being provided to them.

"Treatment facilities at the Polyclinic Hospital are satisfactory," he reportedly said.

The prime minister expressed concern over the lack of space in the hospital for patients. He said it was necessary to expand the facility so that more people can avail treatment.

The premier went to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences afterwards.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has mentioned in its manifesto that it will bring about a change in the existing health system and bring about reforms in government hospitals.

A couple of days ago while speaking to the members of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA), Prime Minister Imran said his government was adamant on bringing about reforms and will introduce a system whereas the common man will be able to seek medical treatment at the lowest cost.

The prime minister had said his government will bring about reforms similar to the ones in hospitals overseas. He had dispelled the impression that the PTI-led government was privatising hospitals in the country.

"We are bringing reforms to hospitals in Punjab as well," he had said.