CNG stations in Karachi remain shut for another day

KARACHI: CNG stations remained shut in the city on Tuesday, as gas pressure decreased due to intense cold weather.

The stations remained closed despite a scheduled opening, as the owners of CNG stations received messages from the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) that the first priority was the supply of gas to residential areas.

The stations are expected to remain shut tomorrow as well. Last week, it had been reported that CNG stations in Karachi would remain shut indefinitely as the winter season got into full swing.

Earlier last week, the stations had opened for eight hours. Long queues had formed on Friday night after the news spread that stations have been allowed to supply gas to vehicle owners.

However, the stations were soon ordered to close down again in the early hours of Saturday due to low gas pressure. The SSGC said that the stations will be allowed to open again when gas pressures increase.