Pakistani High Commission in UK to run 'Visit Pakistan' video on LNYDP

LONDON: The High Commission of Pakistan in London will be running a ‘Visit Pakistan’ video message on London's New Year's Day Parade (LNYDP) 2020.

The specially produced video, with National Anthem tune played in the background, contains Prime Minister Imran Khan's brief message, some most beautiful photos and scenes of country's breathtaking tourist destinations and glimpses of the Royal Couple's recent visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan would be one of the 12 countries/brands to be showcased on the Giant Screens covering the LNYDP throughout the day.

Screens will be strategically located along the parade route at Piccadilly Circus, Pall Mall, Trafalgar Square and Big Ben/Houses of Parliament.

The video message will be played in front of as many as 650,000 Street Spectators in addition to more than one million viewing audience through the day. Besides, hundreds of international television channels will also be airing the footage of the Giant Screens to their millions of viewers.

Commenting on the initiative, High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria said: “Presenting Pakistan as the top tourist destination for 2020 on the Giant Screens in London is a unique opportunity. This is the occasion when tourists decide where to visit during the year ahead and 'Visit Pakistan' message is perfectly timed, particularly after the successful Royal Visit to Pakistan.