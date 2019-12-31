113 stranded Pakistani prisoners in Malaysia to arrive in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight is scheduled to bring in 113 stranded Pakistani prisoners in Malaysia today to Islamabad.

The information was shared by Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, which stated that the “boarding process” to bring back the stranded Pakistani is “in process”.



Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfiqar Bukhari, said that bringing its citizens back from Malaysia was an important decision of the Government of Pakistan.

He further said that the welfare of Pakistanis based abroad is a priority of the incumbent government.

Moreover, Bukhari further highlighted his ministry's performance, saying that the government had brought back 300 Pakistanis from Malaysia in May 2019 as well.