Shelter home for homeless inaugurated in Kohat

KOHAT: The district administration on Monday opened a shelter home for the destitute and homeless near old Jail Road in Kohat.

Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah and Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan inaugurated the shelter home, where 18 people stayed for the first night and were served dinner free of charge.

The commissioner on the occasion directed the district administration to complete the remaining construction work on the shelter at the earliest so that the maximum number of people could be accommodated there.

He said that the shelter home had been set up as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.