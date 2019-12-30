Bilawal offers ‘ministries’ to MQM-P in Sindh

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Monday offered similar no of ministries to MQM-P in Sindh, in return to party’s help in toppling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for the sake of Karachi.

The PPP chairman was addressing a ceremony in connection with the inauguration of multiple development projects in the city.

He blamed the Federal Government for depriving the province of its due rights.

“We are ready to give you the same number of ministries in Sindh,” Bilawal said, adding that "PPP will support the toppling of PTI rule".

“Economic situation is dangerous in the country and the PTI government is taking anti-poor steps,” he said.

He lambasted PTI over removal of over 800,000 names from the Benazir Income Support Programme and termed it a “cruel” step. Recently, Dr Sania Nishtar has announced to exclude 820,165 'undeserving' people from the list of beneficiaries inviting criticism from the opposition parties.

Talking about Karachi, Bilawal said the city is “very important” and “we need to give basic rights to the people of Karachi”.

Blaming PTI for gas crisis in Sindh, he accused the Centre for "stealing gas".

"The gas policy of government is unconstitutional. Sindh’s right is being taken away,” he said.

Party to decide on Bilawal’s offer

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, who was present at the event, responded to the offer saying the party would decide on it.

“MQM-P has never indulged in politics of ministries and our support for PTI is also based on Karachi issues,” Akhtar said.

“However, we can sit together for the resolution of Karachi problems.”