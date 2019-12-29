PM Imran asks chief ministers of Punjab and KP to set up temporary shelters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday asked the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to set up temporary shelters and food "for those who cannot be accommodated in existing Panagah".

The prime minister took to Twitter to state that he had directed the chief ministers of the two provinces to ensure "no person is left out without shelter; & their administrations must take immediate action" to provide temporary shelters and food for the homeless who could not be accommodated in the existing Panagahs.



Prime Minister Imran inaugurated the first shelter for the homeless in Lahore last year. The government set up similar Panagahs to provide food and a roof for the poor.





