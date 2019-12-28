Video: Swara Bhaskar takes on controversial Indian law with 'Hala Bol' chants

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has won hearts around the world for fearlessly protesting for the rights of Indian Muslims.



Thousands have taken to the streets in India to protest against the BJP government's contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which allows religious minorities from India's neighbouring three Muslim countries to gain citizenship. The law, not applicable on Muslims, has triggered mass protests in the country.

Bhaskar, who has appeared in numerous hit Bollywood flicks such as 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' and 'Raanjhanaa' showed everyone she was not willing to sit on the fence by protesting against the ban.

Bhaskar can be seen in the video shouting 'Hala Bol' slogans against the CAA and demanding the government repeal the controversial amendment.

According to political experts, the recent spate of protests pose the most serious risk to Modi since he got elected prime minister in 2014.

To quell protests, government has deployed thousands of police as well intermittently ordered mobile data shutdowns at a time people have used social media such as Instagram and TikTok to wage a parallel battle online. Such internet suspensions have been criticized by internet freedom activists.