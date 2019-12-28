Centre blames Sindh for gas crisis in province

The federal government has blamed the Sindh government for the ongoing gas shortage in the province that has led to a public outcry, according to a report on Geo English.

Power Minister Omar Ayub said that the PPP-led government was oppressing the people of Sindh by denying the federal government the right of way so that new gas pipelines could be laid.



"The federal government will lay new pipelines if the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is allowed to do so by local authorities," Ayub said, adding that the province had declined an offer for LNG provision by the Centre.

"The provincial government has declined federal government’s offer to provide LNG under Article 158 of the Constitution," he said.

Ghani dismisses Ayub's statement

Provincial minister for information Saeed Ghani rejected the allegations made by Ayub.

"The gas pipelines mentioned by the power minister were not discussed with the Sindh government," he said.

Ghani added that the federal government’s incompetency had ruined the people’s lives.

The gas crisis has made life difficult for Pakistanis who were already finding it difficult to brave cold temperatures during the winter season. Commercial and industrial users have also been severely affected by the shortage.

“We have started laying off daily wagers while regular employees have been served termination notices,” chief coordinator of Karachi Industrial Forum, Javed Bilwani said on Thursday.

CNG stations open and shut

CNG stations in Karachi opened on Friday night for eight hours and were ordered to close down for an indefinite period on Saturday morning.

Long queues had formed at CNG stations on Friday night after news spread that the stations have been allowed to supply gas.

However, the stations were soon ordered to close again in early hours of Saturday due to low gas pressure. The SSGC said that the stations will be allowed to open again when the gas pressure increases.